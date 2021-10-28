﻿3 HVT drug suspects yield P374-K shabu in Angeles City

Law enforcers have arrested three drug peddlers tagged as high-value individuals and seized some PHP374,000 worth of shabu in an operation in Angeles City on Tuesday.

In a report released Wednesday, Col. Rommel Batangan, Angeles City police director, identified the suspects as Nivard Sigua, 44; Jasper Sigua, 23; and Abdul Karim Grande, 27.

Batangan said the buy-bust operation was conducted by the joint elements of the Angeles City Drug Enforcement Unit (ACDEU) and the Angeles City Police Office Police Station 5 along Mabini Street, Sapang Bato, Angeles City.

The suspects yielded four pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 55 grams, a white Honda PCX car, and buy-bust money.

He said the suspects will face charges for violation of Section 5 in relation to Section 26 and Section 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency