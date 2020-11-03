﻿3 high-value drug suspects yield P36-M shabu in Cavite

Authorities have seized more than PHP36 million worth of shabu and arrested three high-value targets in Bacoor City, Cavite on Monday evening.

In a message to reporters Tuesday, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director, Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo, identified the suspects as Anabel Natividad, a.k.a Anabel Mayol, 52; Teresita Daan, 52; and Riza Aguilon, 43; all from Barangay Molino III, Bacoor City.

The suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Cubao Police Station and local police in coordination with the National Operations Center of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at around 10:45 p.m. Monday at Block 4, Lot 8, Carson Camilla in Barangay Molino III.

An undercover cop posed as a poseur buyer and bought PHP245,000 worth of shabu from the suspects that resulted in their arrest.

Meanwhile, one of their cohorts identified as Raffy Aguiton evaded arrest during the operation.

The suspects yielded buy-bust money and the five kilograms of shabu worth PHP36 million and a Ford Raptor with plate number NFW-3283.

The three suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Montejo commended the operatives for their relentless anti-illegal drug operations resulting in the arrest of the suspects and confiscation of the illegal drugs.

Source: Philippines News Agency