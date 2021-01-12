﻿3 disaster workers hurt in S. Kudarat highway mishap

Three persons were seriously hurt when a Toyota Hi-Ace Grandia vehicle crashed along the national highway in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat on Friday night.

Esperanza town deputy police chief, Lt. Norobin Badrudin, said the highway mishap occurred at about 11 p.m. involving Cotabato City government workers tasked to fetch returning locally stranded individuals (LSIs) at the General Santos City Airport.

“The van, with license plate LGV-574, however, returned to Cotabato City after the flight of the expected LSIs was rescheduled,” Badrudin said.

Injured in the accident were van driver Hairudin Samamba and his two companions identified as George Yu, 56, and Jaymar Obina, 24, all from Cotabato City.

Badrudin said the van was speeding when the driver noticed what looked like a road blockade without reflectors in the middle of the highway in Barangay Poblacion and tried to avoid it until the van rolled over and skidded for about 20 meters.

“The van was speeding, tried to avoid something, and turned upside down,” he said, appealing to motorists to avoid overspeeding.

The victims were undergoing treatment in a hospital. (PNA)

