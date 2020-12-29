﻿3 dead after eating poisonous fish in Leyte

Three persons died while four others were hospitalized after eating pufferfish in Tabango, Leyte, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Tuesday.

The incident happened Monday night after Corazon Yaon, 60, offered the fish — locally known as “botete” — to Restituto Sumalinog, 63, a construction worker.

Sumalinog cooked the poisonous fish at their barbecue stand in Tabing village and shared it with his friends during a drinking spree.

Aside from Sumalinog, others who died were Lucricia Anislagon, 49, a housewife; and Ramil Catam-isan, 40, farmer.

They were declared dead on arrival at the Tabango Community Hospital.

Admitted at the local hospital were Jolito Dalut, 25, construction worker; Rodulfo Hiki, 26, farmer; Lucina Hiki, 24, housewife; and Beinvinida Sumalinog, 53, housewife.

The victims were later transferred to the Leyte Provincial Hospital in Palo, Leyte.

“Those who died ate the liver of the pufferfish and suffered extreme vomiting and lose consciousness,” the police report said.

A National Geographic article reported that almost all pufferfish contain tetrodotoxin which is 1,200 times more poisonous than cyanide.

There is enough toxin in one pufferfish to kill 30 adult humans, and there is no known antidote.

