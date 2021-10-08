﻿3-day high recoveries outnumber new Covid-19 infections in Caraga

For three straight days, the people recovering from coronavirus disease in Caraga have outnumbered the new cases in the region, the Department of Health (DOH) 13 said on Thursday.

Over a three-day period, the region recorded 538 Covid-19 recoveries (October 4); 671 (October 5); and 486 (October 6), respectively – much higher than the 56; 202; and 273 new cases logged, during the period.

With the recent trend, Caraga Region now has 45,110 cumulative Covid-19 cases and 38,776 recoveries since the pandemic started last year.

As of Thursday, the region has a total of 4,843 active cases and 1,491 Covid-19 related deaths.

“Of the remaining active cases in the region, 63.5 percent are considered asymptomatic, 32.9 percent with mild symptoms, 3.2 percent with severe symptoms, and 0.3 percent in critical condition,” the DOH-13 said.

The agency also reminded the residents to continue adhering to health protocols and avail of the free vaccination program of the government.

Source: Philippines News Agency