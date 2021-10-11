﻿3-cornered gubernatorial fight emerges in Maguindanao

A three-cornered rivalry for the gubernatorial post for Maguindanao emerged Friday afternoon after a third-termer board member filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) before the provincial Commission on Elections (Comelec) office here.

Lawyer Udtog Tago, Maguindanao election supervisor, said three-termer Maguindanao Board Member Datu Yasser Ampatuan will be running against reelectionist Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu and Rep. Esmael Toto Mangudadatu for the province’s top post in connection with the 2022 national and local polls.

Speaking briefly to reporters, Ampatuan believed he can do so much for Maguindanao with his platform that centers on peace and development.

“Peace first so development will follow,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kabuntalan, Maguindanao, a husband and wife battle for town mayorship has developed as incumbent Vice Mayor Mary Jane Bayam-Dilangalen filed her COC and challenged her husband, reelectionist Mayor Ramil Dilangalen to the position.

Both camps are yet to issue statements on their respective candidacies, and the reason behind the difference in their political views.

