﻿3 computer gadgets ‘scammers’ nabbed in QC

Authorities arrested three persons for allegedly scamming a computer equipment company of over PHP2.6 million worth of gadgets in an entrapment operation in Quezon City.

In a report released on Thursday, Brig. Gen. Robert Rodriguez, chief of the Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) identified the suspects as Domino Alejandrino, 19; Julio Miguel Alejandrino, and Suhalia Benito, who were arrested in Gilmore, Quezon City on January 31.

Based on the report, the company, Senco Link Technologies, received an inquiry online from a certain buyer identified as Richard Ang, who eventually transacted for the purchase of high-end gadgets worth PHP2,653,000.

Emily Pascual, company sales manager, said she and the buyer agreed to a check payment for the items, which were picked up by a certain Aisah Deron on January 30.

On January 31, Marilou Alub, an employee of the company’s finance department discovered that they were scammed after learning that they received a bounced check.

She was not able to reach the buyer despite repeated calls.

Rodriguez said the sales team of the company found out that their products are being advertised and sold on social media.

A certain Miguel Alejandrino was selling one of their products – a MacBook Air (laptop) with the same serial number as the one purchased by the scammer.

They then contacted Alejandrino and pretended to be interested in buying the Macbook being sold online and immediately sought the assistance of PNP ACG, which resulted in the operation.

“Let this incident be a warning to all cybercriminals/scammers, our dedicated ACG personnel will never stop working until all cybercrime offenders are captured to face the consequences of their wrongdoings. I commend our personnel in ACG for their quick action and response which led to the arrest of the suspects. Keep up the good work,” Rodriguez said.

Source: Philippines News Agency