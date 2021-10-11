﻿3 candidates in Bataan unopposed

Three candidates in this province for the May 2022 national and local elections are running unopposed based on the certified list released on Saturday by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) here.

Without opponent are 2nd District Rep. Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia III, who is running for governor, and his brother Balanga City third term reelectionist Mayor Francis Garcia.

Rep. Geraldine Roman of the province’s first district, who is on her third term, is also the lone candidate who filed a certificate of candidacy for the position.

Joet is switching positions with brother Governor Albert “Abet” Garcia. Both are to complete their third and last term in 2022.

Abet and Dinalupihan Mayor Maria Angela “Gila” Garcia, who will be finishing her third term in 2022 and their first cousin Maria Cristina Garcia, who is seeking reelection for the second term as vice-governor have challengers.

Abet of the National Unity Party (NUP) is contested in the second district congressional post by Eliza Ann Roque of Promdi while Gila, also of NUP, has Anthony Galorpo of Partido Demokratiko Sosyalista ng Pilipinas as her rival for the position of a congressman in the third district.

The third district of Bataan is newly created and for the first time will be holding an election for a congressional seat.

Under the new third district are the towns of Dinalupihan, Bagac, Morong, and Mariveles.

In the first district are Hermosa, Orani, Samal and Abucay while comprising the second district are Balanga City, Pilar, Orion and Limay.

Meanwhile, Vice Governor Garcia has for her rivals two independents, Ronil Castro, and Joemel Pugna.

