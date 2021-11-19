﻿3 biz firms in Catarman earn Safety Seal

The local government unit of Catarman in Northern Samar on Thursday awarded three business establishments with Safety Seal for their compliance with the minimum public health standards during pandemic.

Gaisano Grand Mall, Jollibee Gaisano branch, and Landbank are the first three establishments in town that received the recognition.

The Safety Seal is issued to government entities and private establishments as affirmation that they are compliant with the health protocols and therefore safe to operate and transact business with clients.

“It is a voluntary certification scheme that affirms that an establishment is compliant with the minimum public health standards set by the government and uses or integrates its contact tracing with StaySafe.ph.,” the local government said in a statement.

Among the businesses eligible to receive the seal are supermarkets, groceries, convenience stores, membership shopping clubs, construction supply, hardware stores, logistics service providers, barbershops and salons, and service and repair shops.

Establishments may acquire the Safety Seal either by applying with the local government, which will provide the checklist of the things needed to be followed.

A team from the local government will visit the establishment for validation.

The minimum standards include putting up of screening or triage area; availability of handwashing stations; observance of physical distancing; ensuring adequate air exchange; setting disinfection protocols; wearing of face masks and shields; the establishment of a referral system for medical and psychosocial services; designation of safety officer; and provision of a facility for proper storage, collection, treatment, and disposal of used face masks and other infectious waste.

The seal is valid for six months from the date of issuance, except for those issued to tourism enterprises which has a one-year validity.

The local government of Catarman hopes that more business establishments in their town will apply for the seal.

Source: Philippines News Agency