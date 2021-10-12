﻿3 Antique mayors running sans challengers

Three incumbent mayors in Antique province are running without challengers in next year’s elections.

They are this capital town’s Elmer Untaran, who is running for his third and last term, and Caluya town’s Rigil Kent Lim and Culasi town’s Jose Jeffrey Lomugdang, who are both seeking a second term.

The three mayors need only one vote for them to be proclaimed as winners after the canvassing of votes of the May 9, 2022 elections, said Commission on Elections (Comelec) assistant regional elections director and concurrent Antique provincial elections supervisor Tomas Valera in a virtual briefing on Monday.

“The mayors’ names will still appear on the ballot though just like the other candidates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Valera said the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) from October 1 to 8 in the province was conducted smoothly.

“There was no untoward incident that had happened related to the filing of the COCs,” he said.

He said there are four candidates who filed their COCs for congressman, three for governor, and three for vice governor.

Those who filed their COCs for congressman were Antonio Agapito, Jr. of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, Abdiel Dan Elijah Fajardo of Liberal Party, Paolo Everardo Javier of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban) wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, and Joel Javier Sr., under PDP Laban wing led by Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Incumbent Governor Rhodora Cadiao is seeking a third term under the National Unity Party (NUP) with, Vicente Fedelicio of the PDP Laban, and independent candidate Remigio Petinglay as her opponents.

