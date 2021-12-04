﻿3 agricultural techs commercialized in Mimaropa

At least three agricultural technologies made through the partnership of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Mimaropa and Occidental Mindoro State College (OMSC) are now available in the region.

In a taped report aired on Friday, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said the OMSC was “able to successfully commercialize” the following: Liquid Trichoderma in Seaweed Extract: Trichogel; Seaweed Extract Plus; and fruit and vegetable wastes shredding machine.

“To ensure that the results of academic research are made available for public use and benefit, DOST-Mimaropa has been collaborating with state universities and colleges (SUCs) in translating research and development efforts into viable products and services,” he said.

Trichogel is a fertilizer and compost fungus activator that serves as an environment-friendly alternative to chemical fertilizers. De la Peña said this was proven to improve plant growth and nutrient concentration and increase yield by 15 percent.

On the other hand, the Seaweed Extract Plus is a fermented pure seaweed extract used in vermicomposting, fertigation, and as compost enhancer and foliar fertilizer.

Aside from being used as a fertilizer, the seaweed extract can also serve as insect repellents to prevent infestation and plant diseases.

The fruit and vegetable waste shredder, meanwhile, mechanically breaks the fruit and vegetable trimmings and residues to be used in organic waste composting or feed for vermi-worms in vermicast production.

Current adopters of the technologies are the Occidental Mindoro Federation of Cooperatives, Lola’s Farm, San Jose Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, and Department of Education (DepEd) schools, de la Peña said.

Source: Philippines News Agency