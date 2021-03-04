﻿3.6K Cordillera hospital workers to get vaccines on March 7

The Department of Health in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) hopes to vaccinate all its 3,608 hospital workers in the region during the expected rollout on Sunday.

Dr. Amelita Pangilinan, assistant regional director of the DOH-CAR and designated spokesperson for the vaccination program, on Wednesday said the number of vaccinees is the actual registrants in earlier scheduled registration individually done by the different government hospitals in the Cordillera.

She said that coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) referral hospitals Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) has registered 1,871; Luis Hora Memorial Regional Hospital in Bauko, Mountain Province, 629; Kalinga Provincial Hospital, 326; Bontoc General Hospital in Mountain Province capital town, 222; and Benguet General Hospital, 560.

She said the numbers are based on the actual registrations of individual health workers and hospital employees but not the actual workforce.

BGHMC has a total workforce of 2,728.

Pangilinan said, “the choice of hospitals has been based on the number of Covid-19 cases received and attended to by the hospitals.”

She said the CoronaVac vaccines, manufactured by Sinovac in China, are expected to arrive on Saturday (March 6) and will immediately be transported to the respective recipient government-hospital.

Pangilinan said prior to the actual inoculation of the person, they will go through the process of screening and evaluation, which will again determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine.

She called on her fellow health workers and hospital front-liners in the region to participate in the vaccination program of the government.

“This is it, we now have the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. Let’s avail of this ‘dose of hope’ as the vaccine czar, Secretary (Carlito) Galvez (Jr.) says. We continue to make ‘BIDA ang may Disiplina: Solusyon sa Covid-19’ as a way of life,” she said

Source: Philippines News Agency