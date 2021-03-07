﻿3 26,638 citizens get COVID-19 vaccines in Rangpur division

The total number of the coronavirus (COVID-

19) vaccine recipient citizens rose to 3,26,638 with immunisation of more

12,591 people today in Rangpur division.

“The 12,591 citizens inoculated today with the COVID-19 vaccines at

different government hospitals in the division include 7,513 males and 5,078

females,” Rangpur Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali told BSS this

evening.

The total 3,26,638 citizens immunised so far with COVID-19 vaccines

include 2,08,316 males and 1,18,322 females of all eight districts in the

division.

“All vaccine recipients are alright without remarkable side effects

though 68 among them experienced temporary adverse events for a few minutes

since February 7 last in the division,” Dr. Ali said.

The district-wise break-up of total 3,26,638 vaccine recipients stands

at 66,003 in Rangpur, 28,818 in Panchagarh, 45,050 in Nilphamari, 23,946 in

Lalmonirhat, 28,428 in Kurigram, 34,488 in Thakurgaon, 69,414 in Dinajpur and

30,491 in Gaibandha.

“Since launching of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign from February 7

last, a large number of registered citizens are rushing to the vaccination

centers daily with enormous keenness to take the vaccines,” Dr. Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and

Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu said

steps have been taken to immunise citizens in a hassle-free manner across

Rangpur division.

The vaccine recipient citizens are feeling excellent without notable

side effects since launching of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign from

February 7 last in the division.

“Everyone should sincerely abide by the health directives even after

taking the COVID-19 vaccines to bring down the infection rate to the zero

level in the division and the country as a whole,” Dr. Lyzu added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)