3 26,638 citizens get COVID-19 vaccines in Rangpur division
The total number of the coronavirus (COVID-
19) vaccine recipient citizens rose to 3,26,638 with immunisation of more
12,591 people today in Rangpur division.
“The 12,591 citizens inoculated today with the COVID-19 vaccines at
different government hospitals in the division include 7,513 males and 5,078
females,” Rangpur Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali told BSS this
evening.
The total 3,26,638 citizens immunised so far with COVID-19 vaccines
include 2,08,316 males and 1,18,322 females of all eight districts in the
division.
“All vaccine recipients are alright without remarkable side effects
though 68 among them experienced temporary adverse events for a few minutes
since February 7 last in the division,” Dr. Ali said.
The district-wise break-up of total 3,26,638 vaccine recipients stands
at 66,003 in Rangpur, 28,818 in Panchagarh, 45,050 in Nilphamari, 23,946 in
Lalmonirhat, 28,428 in Kurigram, 34,488 in Thakurgaon, 69,414 in Dinajpur and
30,491 in Gaibandha.
“Since launching of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign from February 7
last, a large number of registered citizens are rushing to the vaccination
centers daily with enormous keenness to take the vaccines,” Dr. Ali added.
Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and
Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu said
steps have been taken to immunise citizens in a hassle-free manner across
Rangpur division.
The vaccine recipient citizens are feeling excellent without notable
side effects since launching of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign from
February 7 last in the division.
“Everyone should sincerely abide by the health directives even after
taking the COVID-19 vaccines to bring down the infection rate to the zero
level in the division and the country as a whole,” Dr. Lyzu added.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)