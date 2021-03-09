﻿2restobars violating Covid-19 protocols shut down in Makati

Two restaurant-bars in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City were shut down for violating the local government’s health and safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Abby Binay said on Monday.

Ordered closed were Movida Fashion Food and Royal Indian Curry House for operating past curfew hours while customers disregarded minimum health protocols.

“We are alarmed by the blatant disregard for the law and cavalier attitude shown by these establishments and their clients,” Binay said. “Let me remind everyone that we are still in a pandemic. With the presence of new variants, we need to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols at all times.”

Operatives of the Makati Police and Public Safety Department on Friday night raided the two establishments as part of measures to ensure strict compliance with Covid-19 pandemic policies.

Some 51 individuals were apprehended for various safety violations, such as physical distancing. They were released after paying fines of PHP1,000 each.

Establishments violating Makati City’s ordinances will be slapped with temporary closure for three days and fined PHP5,000 for the first offense; temporary closure for a month and PHP5,000 fine for the second offense; and closure for a period of not more than a year and PHP5,000 or imprisonment of responsible officials for not more than a year, or both upon the discretion of the court, on the third and succeeding offenses.

Binay reminded residents and business owners to continue adhering to local health policies.

“I will not hesitate to shut down establishments that violate safety rules. Safety comes first. People’s lives are at stake here,” the mayor said.

Under City Ordinance No. 2020-165, which took effect on August 31, 2020, food establishments should operate with limited occupancy to 50 percent of the usual capacity and strictly adhere to minimum public health standards.

“Bars shall remain closed for the duration of an emergency like the pandemic,” the ordinance stated.

The city ordinance allows restaurants and fast-food businesses, including canteens, food courts, food parks, and other eateries to offer dine-in services during general community quarantine.

However, registered food establishments are allowed to serve all kinds of food and beverages. For alcoholic drinks, customers should consume only the allowable amount —two wine glasses per person or a maximum of one 750 milliliters (ml) bottle of wine for two people, two 330 ml bottles of beers, and two servings of cocktail or spirit glasses, during a two-hour meal.

Consumption of alcohol in bulk (pitchers, buckets, and cases) is prohibited.

Safe dining guidelines

Under the ordinance’s safe dining guidelines, all food establishments must strictly implement a “no face mask, no entry” policy and social distancing measures.

Thermal scanning of all personnel, suppliers, and customers must be enforced at all times. Persons with a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius and those exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms or any communicable disease should not be allowed to enter the premises.

Business owners should ensure proper sanitation of restrooms, kitchen, tables, and chairs, and installation of air purifiers and HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filters.

