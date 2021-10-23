﻿2nd phase of pediatric vaccination begins Friday

The second phase of vaccination of children with comorbidities aged 12 to 17 began Friday as some local government units in the National Capital Region roll out the campaign.

In a news release, the Department of Health said vaccinations are held in select hospitals as the expansion would be conducted in phases to come up with strategies on how it will be rolled out in other regions and regular vaccination sites.

The ceremonial vaccination for the second phase was held at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan, Ospital ng Parañaque and Quezon City General Hospital.

“Getting vaccinated against the virus, not only the adults, but also eligible children based on the Department of Health policies and guidelines will make a better environment for the kids. The lockdown has stunted their growth social-wise,” Health Undersecretary Roger Tong-an said during the ceremonial vaccination at Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

Hospitals were chosen for the initial phases because they have the capacity to manage possible serious adverse reactions to vaccines and facilitate easy referral of patients.

“As with the vaccination process of the adults, the vaccination for children will be closely monitored to detect adverse events following immunization to ensure the safety of our young vaccine recipients,” he added.

Tong-An urged eligible children and adolescents to get registered.

“As with other vaccines, make sure that the doses are completed on schedule. And most importantly, in the time of the pandemic, practice minimum public health standards to protect from getting infected and infecting others with Covid-19 and its variants,” he said.

The pilot run of pediatric vaccination started last October 15, covering only eight hospitals.

With the expansion, it will now include LGU-based hospitals as Caloocan City Medical Center (North and South), Ospital ng Malabon, Navotas City Hospital, Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital, Marikina Sports Complex which is near Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Quezon City General Hospital, St. Luke’s Medical Center Quezon City, Ospital ng Maynila, Ospital ng Makati, SM Megamall Mega Vaccination Site which is near Mandaluyong City Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Ospital ng Muntinlupa, Ospital ng Parañaque 1, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, and Pasay City General Hospital. Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Medical Center – Global City will also cater to the Municipality of Pateros.

The DOH reminded those under the pediatric A3 group to first secure a vaccination schedule with the hospital and bring medical certificate detailing the child’s comorbidity, valid IDs of both the child and the parent or guardian, and any proof of filiation like the birth certificate on vaccination day.

The vaccine recipient must also be accompanied by the parent or guardian at the vaccination site.

