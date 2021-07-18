﻿2nd batch of donated J&J jabs deliveredAn economic official on Saturday said the latest shipment of the single-dose coronavirus vaccine donation from the United States government will help the country bounce back.

An Emirates flight delivered 1,606,600 doses of the Janssen-manufactured Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine on Saturday afternoon, completing the 3.212 million doses coursed through the World Health Organization (WHO)-led Covax Facility.

The first tranche arrived Friday.

“More than 90 percent of our people are not affected by the virus and this will help them go back to work,” Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua told reporters during the welcome ceremonies at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

In a previous interview, Chua said vaccine deployment should be accelerated, including in malls and workplaces, and areas with the highest risk of infection should be prioritized.

Chua was joined by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., US Embassy Charges d’Affaires John Law, United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund nutrition manager Alice Nkoroi, and representatives from the National Task Force Against Covid-19 and Department of Health.

US President Joe Biden had promised to distribute 80 million vaccines for free around the world.

The J&J vaccine will be distributed nationwide, with an additional supply for regions where the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected.

The DOH said the vaccine is 67 percent effective against moderate to severe cases, and 77 percent to 85 percent effective in preventing severe to critical infections.

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization recommends the use of the J&J jab as one dose (0.5 milliliter).

There should be a minimum interval of 14 days between the administration of the Janssen vaccine and other vaccines against other health conditions.

Source: Philippines News Agency