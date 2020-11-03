﻿2K elderlies in Tarlac City get free flu vaccine

More than 2,000 senior citizens in this city have been so far administered with flu vaccine to boost their fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The City Health Office, in partnership with the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs, have vaccinated for free a total of 2,005 elderlies from the 31 barangays here since the program started last Oct. 27.

Mayor Cristy Angeles believed that through the immunization program, the cases of Covid-19 in the city will decline especially among the senior citizens.

The mayor likewise assured that safety protocols against the spread of Covid-19 are being implemented while conducting the vaccination activities.

Meanwhile, Tarlac province logged eight confirmed cases, six of whom came from this city.

This brought the total number of cases to 806, wherein 231 are active as confirmed by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the total number of recoveries remained at 542 while the total number of deaths is 33.

The mayor reminded her constituents to strictly observe the minimum health standards to stem the spread of the dreaded disease.

Source: Philippines News Agency