﻿295 new infections raise PNP active case tally to 552

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday reported 295 new coronavirus infections among its personnel.

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the PNP Health Service said Thursday’s infections are nearly triple from Wednesday’s 100 new cases.

This brought the active case count to 552, more than double from Wednesday’s 262.

Three new recoveries, meanwhile, raised the total count to 41,968 out of a total of 42,645 confirmed cases. The death toll remains at 125.

PNP records also show that 215,375 personnel (95.57 percent) are already fully vaccinated, while 8,456 (3.75 percent) are waiting for their second dose.

There are still 1,523 PNP personnel (0.68 percent) that have yet to receive any dose of the vaccine.

Among those who contracted Covid-19 is PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos.

In a television interview, Carlos said he and his close-in security and staff underwent reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing on January 2 after his personnel experienced fever and chills.

“No, not yet. I was offered to have my booster last Nov. 30 but I give priority to my medical front-liners and unfortunately I am now under quarantine but that will not stop me from working. If I find time then I will do my work. That’s no problem for me. I will continue my job,” Carlos said when asked about his current condition.

Source: Philippines News Agency