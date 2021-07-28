﻿29 of 119 Delta variant cases in PH unvaccinated: DOH

A health official on Wednesday confirmed that 29 of the 119 Delta variant cases detected in the country were unvaccinated against Covid-19.

In a television interview, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the vaccination status of 77 cases is being verified as six are already fully vaccinated and seven have received one dose of a Covid-19 jab.

“Based on this, although we are saying na hindi pa naman kumpleto ang pag-aaral, nakikita natin na (that our studies are not yet complete, we can see that) vaccines work,” she said.

Vergeire earlier said those who contracted the Delta variant after receiving two doses of Covid-19 vaccine only suffered mild or no symptoms.

On Sunday, the Department of Health reported a total of 55 new Delta variant cases — 37 were local cases and 17 were returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), and one case being verified whether a local or ROF case.

To date, about 12 of the 119 cases remain active.

Source: Philippines News Agency