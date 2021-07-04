﻿28K indigents get over P226.7-M medical aid from PCSO in June

MANILA – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has released more than PHP226.7 million in medical assistance to 28,249 eligible indigent beneficiaries nationwide.

In a statement Sunday, PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said the total amount of assistance was given to beneficiaries for the month of June.

The Medical Access Program (MAP), formerly known as the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP), is designed to augment the medical assistance intended for indigent Filipinos, particularly for hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis, and post-transplant medicines.

The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide.

Among the beneficiaries were 3,835 individuals from the National Capital Region (NCR) who received a total of PHP37.4 million, and 7,354 individuals from Northern and Central Luzon who were given PHP61.9 million.

In the Southern Tagalog and Bicol Regions, a total of 7,257 indigents received PHP51.8 million worth of assistance.

The PCSO also assisted 5,401 individuals who were provided with PHP40.8 million in medical aid in the Visayas, while 4,402 individuals received PHP34.8 million in benefits in Mindanao.

On July 2, the PCSO released PHP8.6 million in medical assistance to 1,037 eligible indigent beneficiaries nationwide.

Garma said the agency continues to provide medical assistance to the increasing number of indigents seeking help from PCSO amid the coronavirus disease crisis.

“Rest assured that the agency will find ways to meet the medical and health-related needs of all Filipinos, especially the marginalized,” she said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency