﻿28 NCR public schools to start in-person classes Dec. 6

Limited face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region (NCR) will start on December 6 in 28 public schools, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Monday.

In a Viber message to reporters, DepEd Director for Public Affairs Service June Arvin Gudoy confirmed the start of in-person classes in selected schools in the area which include:

Caloocan City

Andres Bonifacio Elementary

Bagumbong Elementary

Makati City

Comembo Elementary School

Malabon City

Santiago Syjuco Memorial Integrated Secondary School

Mandaluyong City

Amado T. Reyes Elementary School

Renato R. Lopez Elementary School

Manila City

Aurora A. Quezon Elementary

Ramon Q. Avancena High School

Marikina City

St. Mary Elementary School

Tañong High School

Muntinlupa City

Putatan Elementary School

Tunasan National High School

Navotas City

Bangkulasi Senior High School

Filemon T. Lizan Senior High School

Parañaque City

Don Galo Elementary School

La Huerta Elementary School

Pasay City

Padre Zamora Elementary School

Pasig City

Ugong National High School

Pasig Elementary School

Quezon City

Bagong Silangan Elementary School

Payatas B Elementary School

San Juan City

Pedro Cruz Elementary School

Taguig City

Ricardo P. Cruz, Sr. Elementary School

Sen. Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science & Technology High School

Valenzuela City

Roberta de Jesus Elementary School

Tagalag Elementary School

Las Piñas City

Las Piñas National High School

Las Piñas City National Senior High School – Manuyo Campus

“We will give more details [about the pilot classes in NCR] during our press conference next week,” Gudoy said.

Of the 28 schools listed, about 18 are elementary schools, three are Senior High Schools, and seven are Junior High and Senior High Schools.

Zero Covid-19 cases

The DepEd also reported that there are no cases of Covid-19 among participating learners and school personnel during the first week of the pilot of the face-to-face classes.

DepEd Assistant Secretary for Field Operations Malcolm Garma said this could be attributed to the strict adherence and enforcement of guidelines in ensuring the safety of learners and other personnel in the participating pilot schools’ operations.

According to a November 24 report from the Planning Service on the pilot run assessment, 62 out of 100 or more than 60 percent of the schools have submitted their Week 1 assessment report from Nov.15 to 19, 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency