28 NCR public schools to start in-person classes Dec. 6
Limited face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region (NCR) will start on December 6 in 28 public schools, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Monday.
In a Viber message to reporters, DepEd Director for Public Affairs Service June Arvin Gudoy confirmed the start of in-person classes in selected schools in the area which include:
Caloocan City
Andres Bonifacio Elementary
Bagumbong Elementary
Makati City
Comembo Elementary School
Malabon City
Santiago Syjuco Memorial Integrated Secondary School
Mandaluyong City
Amado T. Reyes Elementary School
Renato R. Lopez Elementary School
Manila City
Aurora A. Quezon Elementary
Ramon Q. Avancena High School
Marikina City
St. Mary Elementary School
Tañong High School
Muntinlupa City
Putatan Elementary School
Tunasan National High School
Navotas City
Bangkulasi Senior High School
Filemon T. Lizan Senior High School
Parañaque City
Don Galo Elementary School
La Huerta Elementary School
Pasay City
Padre Zamora Elementary School
Pasig City
Ugong National High School
Pasig Elementary School
Quezon City
Bagong Silangan Elementary School
Payatas B Elementary School
San Juan City
Pedro Cruz Elementary School
Taguig City
Ricardo P. Cruz, Sr. Elementary School
Sen. Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science & Technology High School
Valenzuela City
Roberta de Jesus Elementary School
Tagalag Elementary School
Las Piñas City
Las Piñas National High School
Las Piñas City National Senior High School – Manuyo Campus
“We will give more details [about the pilot classes in NCR] during our press conference next week,” Gudoy said.
Of the 28 schools listed, about 18 are elementary schools, three are Senior High Schools, and seven are Junior High and Senior High Schools.
Zero Covid-19 cases
The DepEd also reported that there are no cases of Covid-19 among participating learners and school personnel during the first week of the pilot of the face-to-face classes.
DepEd Assistant Secretary for Field Operations Malcolm Garma said this could be attributed to the strict adherence and enforcement of guidelines in ensuring the safety of learners and other personnel in the participating pilot schools’ operations.
According to a November 24 report from the Planning Service on the pilot run assessment, 62 out of 100 or more than 60 percent of the schools have submitted their Week 1 assessment report from Nov.15 to 19, 2021.
Source: Philippines News Agency