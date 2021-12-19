﻿273 BJMP officers promoted to next higher rank

Some 273 officers of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) were promoted to the next higher rank.

In a statement on Friday, BJMP chief, Jail Director Allan Iral, said of the jail officers who took their oath on Thursday, 44 were promoted to the rank of Jail Superintendent, 101 to Chief Inspector, 124 to Senior Inspector, two as Inspector, and two non-uniformed personnel.

Iral administered the oath of office of the newly promoted officers via videoconferencing at the BJMP headquarters in Quezon City.

“We are placing you in a rank higher because we see your potential of being able to create more impactful actions and initiatives, that are aligned to our goal. It means we believe in you and that you are ready for a step up, in the management ladder,” he said.

“It is always our desire to be able to make good things happen to a workforce that never fails to do its job well,” he added.

Iral urged the jail officers to promote the most important precept of being a senior officer, which is being a good example not only to their colleagues but also to the persons deprived of liberty under the care of the BJMP.

“Remember that in being a leader, one needs to be a good example. In the way we do our work, or in the things we consider when we have to decide in a particular situation, be a good example. Being a good example is placing self-second to the common good,” he added.

Among promotees to the rank of Jail Superintendent is BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda.

Solda received his degree in Public Safety from the Philippine National Police Academy in 2008 and a Master in Development Management at the Development Academy of the Philippines as a Public Management Development Program scholar. He also completed a Practical Project Management program at the Asian Institute of Management under the auspices of the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

He is a career executive with over a decade of experience in policy development and project management, trained in finance administration, logistics management, and crisis communications. He is also an International Visitor Leadership Program fellow, the US Department of State’s premier professional exchange program.

He is a two-time national awardee of the Bureau of Jail Management Penology. The most recent is when he was recognized as Junior Officer of the Year in 2017. He is also a Lakan Distinguished Awardee, the highest award given to PNPA alumni.

Currently, he is pursuing post-graduate studies on Public Management at the Ateneo School of Government, Ateneo de Manila University, as a scholar under the Dean Dina Abad Emerging Leaders Fellowship Program.

Solda is the youngest national support service unit head of the BJMP as Chief of the Community Relations Service Office. He is also serving as Chief of Staff at the office of the BJMP director

Source: Philippines News Agency