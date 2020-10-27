﻿27 Eastern Visayas villages tagged as coronavirus hotspots

The Department of Health (DOH) has identified 27 communities in Eastern Visayas as coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) hotspots.

These areas have a clustering of cases or recorded at least three infected residents in the past two weeks, DOH Eastern Visayas Regional Director Minerva Molon said in a press statement on Tuesday.

In Samar, these are the villages of Guindaponan, Maulong, Mercedes, Poblacion 3, Canlapwas, Bunuanan, Poblacion 5, and Guinsorongan, all in Catbalogan City; Obrero, Balud, Dagum, San Policarpio, and Capoocan in Calbayog City; San Jorge I in San Jorge town; and Barangay 4 in Calbiga.

Considered as hotspots in Leyte are the villages of San Antonio and Holy Child II in Alangalang town, Aguiting in Kananga, Telegrafo in Tolosa, and San Agustin in Baybay City.

Also with clustering of cases are the villages of Combado, Mantahan, Batuan, Tagnipa, Panan-awan, and Abgao in Maasin City and Laray in Macrohon town, both in Southern Leyte.

“Concerned local government units have imposed granular lockdowns and zoning containment strategies to further contain spread of the virus. We continue to coordinate with them for the contact tracing and implementation of different initiatives to break the chain of transmission,” Molon said.

To date, the region has confirmed a total of 6,357 Covid-19 cases, including 5,335 recoveries and 60 deaths, based on the monitoring report of DOH.

Of the total, 961 are active cases, with the addition of 34 new infections from the 601 laboratory results released Monday night.

The provinces of Eastern Samar and Northern Samar each reported nine new cases, Leyte and Samar have seven and six, respectively, while Tacloban, the regional capital, reported three new cases.

Molon urged the public to avoid social gatherings as investigation showed that most cases reported in the past weeks were acquired in a closed setting.

“Let us avoid birthday parties and other social gatherings to break the chain of transmission. This is not only the fight of health workers and other front-liners. We should play our part by simply following the minimum health standards,” she said.

Meanwhile, at least 12 towns in the region remain coronavirus-free with no single cases recorded since the start of the global health crisis, the DOH said.

These towns are Balangkayan, Can-avid, Hernani, Jipapad, and Maslog in Eastern Samar; Biri, San Antonio, and San Vicente in Northern Samar; Santo Niño, Tagapul-an, and Talalora in Samar; and Hinundayan in Southern Leyte province.

Source: Philippines News Agency