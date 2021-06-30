﻿26 ex-rebels, supporter in Aurora get livelihood aid

BALER, Aurora – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Aurora province, in partnership with the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry Battalion (91IB) and 7th Infantry Division (7ID), has provided livelihood assistance to 26 former rebels and a supporter who had opted to surrender to lead normal lives.

Through the DTI’s Pangkabuhayan sa pagBangon at Ginhawa (DTI-PBG) program, the surrenderers received livelihood kits that could help them become productive members of society.

In an interview on Wednesday, Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, 91IB commander, said the move shows the government’s effort to support surrenderers affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Rubio said the Bravo Company led by 1st Lt. Jevie J. Sagragao, together with DTI provincial director Aldrin Veneracion and other military and local officials, led on Tuesday the distribution to recipients of the livelihood packages for four sari-sari stores, six “bigasan” or rice outlets, and 17 poultry raising projects.

“Our partnership with the DTI is in line with the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) to capacitate and support former rebels in going back to mainstream society and becoming productive citizens,” he said.

Rubio said the program is part of the poverty reduction livelihood and employment clusters, both under the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC).

“The Covid-19 pandemic did not hinder the government to reach out and assist our former rebels and supporters to become more productive members of the society,” he noted. (

