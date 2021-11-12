﻿26 cinemas in Taguig malls set to reopen

After a nearly two-year closure due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, at least 26 cinemas in various malls in Taguig City are set to reopen soon.

In a statement on Thursday, Mayor Lino Cayetano said these include cinemas at the SM Aura, Central Square, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Market! Market!, Uptown Mall, and Vista Mall.

He added that the cinemas were issued safety seals by the Taguig Safe City Task Force after passing a thorough inspection.

“Let us return to what Filipinos love. This will also enable us to help the economy and improve mental health,” Cayetano said.

He added that cinemas were not the only ones hardly hit by the pandemic but as well as the local film industry as a whole, as quarantine restrictions resulted in fewer films being produced.

He said going back to the cinemas will increase the confidence of producers and other stakeholders in the industry’s future.

As per Taguig Safe City Task Force Advisory No. 55, and following the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, cinemas and movie houses will be allowed a maximum of 50 percent indoor capacity for fully vaccinated adults and minors even if unvaccinated and a 70 percent capacity for outdoor areas during Alert Level 2.

Cinema operators must follow the guidelines set by the IATF and the Taguig Safe City Task Force to ensure that the health of individuals is not compromised.

The resumption of operations of cinemas is part of the safe and slowly reopening of the economy after 20 months of lockdown because of the pandemic with the assurance that all safety health protocols are reinforced in every establishment.

“I am sure that this will boost people’s morale as the pandemic has taken away this kind of source of happiness. But I want to remind everyone that as we enjoy watching in the cinemas, we still have to follow the guidelines and health protocols mandated by the City,” Cayetano added.

Source: Philippines News Agency