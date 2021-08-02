﻿25 MRT-3 train cars newly overhauled

A total of 25 more Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) train cars have completed an overhaul as part of the rail line’s massive rehabilitation program.

In a Facebook post Monday, the MRT-3 management said three train cars have recently completed an overhaul before the end of July.

“Ang general overhauling ng mga bagon ng MRT-3 ay bahagi ng malawakan at komprehensibong rehabilitasyon ng MRT-3, sa tulong ng maintenance provider nito na Sumitomo-MHI-TESP (The general overhaul of train cars at the MRT-3 is part of its comprehensive rehabilitation, with help from its maintenance provider Sumitomo-MHI-TESP),” the MRT-3 said.

The newly-overhauled cars require successful speed tests before their deployment to ensure operational safety.

Due to restrictions brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the rail service maintains its 30 percent maximum passenger capacity — 124 passengers per train car or 372 passengers per train set.

The rail line also requires compliance with the health protocols in public transportation such as the mandatory wearing of face mask and face shield, no talking, no eating, ensuring adequate ventilation, regular disinfection, barring symptomatic passengers, and strict observance of physical distancing.

