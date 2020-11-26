﻿25-kilo rice subsidy up for Dumaguete households

The local government unit (LGU) is gearing up for a house-to-house delivery of 25 kilos of rice as a subsidy for the households here.

City Hall public information officer Dems Rey Demecillo, in an interview Thursday afternoon, said Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has instructed the village chiefs of the 30 barangays to coordinate with the City Social Welfare Office and finalize and submit their respective lists of recipient-households by Friday.

The target for distribution of the rice subsidy will be in early December, he said.

Demecillo clarified that the rice subsidy will be given per household, not per family, as there are instances when more than one family is living under one roof.

This is the second time for the city to distribute rice subsidies during the pandemic months.

This time, each household, regardless of whether they were beneficiaries or not of the social amelioration program (SAP) of government, is entitled to 25 kilos of rice from the city, Demecillo said.

Barangays are asked to submit a certified list of recipients with attached copies of identification cards of their constituents to the office of the mayor.

At least three teams are tasked to deliver the sacks of rice to the households, Demecillo said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency