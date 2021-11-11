﻿25 Dumaguete schools get hygiene kits thru ‘Brigada Eskwela’

The Metro Dumaguete Water (MDW) is throwing its support to the “Brigada Eskwela” program of the Department of Education (DepEd) by donating essential hygiene kits and supplies to 25 public schools here.

Katherine Young Ricardo, communications officer of the MDW, in a media release on Wednesday said the distribution of the donation is ongoing in cooperation with the DepEd city division, headed by city schools superintendent Gregorio Cyrus Elojorde.

Elojorde said the donation will help in the modular learning approach of the schools, given their limited resources.

The recipient-schools in Dumaguete are the Amador Dagudag Elementary School; Batinguel Elementary School; Camanjac Elementary School; Candau-ay Elementary School; Magsaysay Elementary School; North City Elementary School; Babajuba Elementary School; Calindagan Elementary School; Cantil-e Elementary School; City Central Elementary School; Hermenegilda F. Gloria Elementary School; South City Elementary School; Balugo Elementary School; West City Elementary School; West City Exceptional Child Learning Center; West City Science Elementary School; Cadawinonan Elementary School; Junob Elementary School; Camanjac National High School; Ramon Teves Pastor Memorial-Dumaguete Science High School; Piapi High School; Dumaguete City National High School; Hermenegilda F. Gloria Memorial High School; Junob National High School; and Taclobo National High School.

More than 90 percent of schools in this city are implementing the modular learning approach, which parents and students have opted for due to limited internet access.

MDW chief operating officer David Berba headed the team that visited and turned over the donations to the public schools, starting last October 5, to date.

“We want to assure our teachers and students of MDW’s support especially during this difficult adjustment period. While we strive to provide improved water pressure and supply to our schools, we also wish to help in other ways as a partner of growth in the community,” Berba said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the MDW is also continuing its donation of handwashing equipment to different schools.

Source: Philippines News Agency