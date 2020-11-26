﻿24 patients recover from Covid-19 in Region 12

For five consecutive days, more coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients have recovered in Region-12 (Soccsksargen), the regional health office reported Thursday.

Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for the Department of Health–Soccsksargen (DOH-12), said 24 more patients recovered from the virus as of Wednesday evening, raising the total number of recovered patients to 3,153 from a cumulative total of 3,757 confirmed cases since March this year.

“With that, the recovery rate for Region 12 is now at 84 percent,” Gangoso said.

Of the new recoveries, nine were from this city, four each from General Santos City and North Cotabato, and one each from Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani provinces.

“We hope this trend to continue. We reiterate our call for all to observe minimum health protocols,” Gangoso said, adding that no Covid-19 death was reported on the same day.

Also on Wednesday, DOH-12 reported 19 new patients, including two members of the police’s Highway Patrol Group (HPG) in Kidapawan City. Active Covid-19 cases in the region are at 475 with 128 deaths.

Lawyer Paulo Evangelista, Kidapawan City information officer, said the two HPG personnel are now isolated, while three other highway traffic enforcers were placed under quarantine due to exposure. It was not clear where they acquired the virus, Evangelista said.

Major James Baugbog, provincial HPG chief, said the HPG office in Kidapawan remains closed for disinfection and that transactions are done at its sub-office in Kabacan town, North Cotabato. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency