﻿24 LGUs in West Visayas extend ‘Bayanihan,Bakunahan’

An initial 24 local government units in Western Visayas have voluntarily extended the “Bayanihan,Bakunahan” national vaccination drive until December 3, according to the Department of Health Western Visayas Center (DOH WV) on Thursday.

DOH WV for Health Development Medical Officer Bea Camille Natalaray said since the “Bayanihan,Bakunahan” is a whole of society approach, then its extension would mean that LGUs could still avail of the help coming from volunteers and private sectors.

“Of course the DOH is ready to facilitate augmentation of resources when needed by LGUs until Dec. 3, 2021,” she said in an interview.

Among those that already informed the DOH of their plan to extend are the LGUs of Hinigaran, Talisay, Sagay, EB Magalona, Candoni, Silay, San Carlos, San Enrique, Himamaylan, Bago, Murcia, Kabankalan, Escalante, and Moises Padilla in Negros Occidental.

The towns of Ibajay, Banga, New Washington in Aklan; Pandan in Antique; while Sigma, Jamindan, Pilar, Ivisan, Tapaz, and Cuartero in Capiz have also signified their plans to extend the vaccination drive.

Partial cumulative count in the three-day vaccination campaign until 11 a.m. of December 1, recorded 592,341 inoculated individuals, equivalent to 74.88 percent of the 791,034 target in the region.

“Compared with our regular vaccination days, there are areas or provinces that have almost double or triple their accomplishment. We have provinces that accomplished more than their committed numbers,” she said.

The provinces of Negros Occidental and Antique, and the highly urbanized cities of Iloilo and Bacolod have exceeded their commitment.

Bacolod City, which committed 66,171 for the three-day target, has inoculated 70,752 while Iloilo City has 21,208, above its 18,000 goal.

Negros Occidental, meanwhile, accomplished 213,291 exceeding its 150,000 commitment while Antique recorded a 51,699 accomplishment as against its 45,000 target.

Natalaray added that even without the “Bayanihan,Bakunahan”, the regular vaccination will continue as they are hoping to cover the 70 percent target eligible population by end of the year.

There is also a proposal for the second round of the national vaccination days on December 15 -17 although they are still waiting for guidelines on the target number or focused areas.

“We are still waiting for our series of consultative meetings with our LGUs and with the National Vaccination Operations Center guidelines for the proposed part two of the national vaccination days,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency