﻿231 more cops beat Covid-19

A total of 231 more police officers recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an update on Monday, Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said this brought the police force’s total recovery tally to 13,391.

Meanwhile, 173 new infections were reported bringing the total active case count to 2,632.

The PNP has so far recorded a total of 16,063 Covid-19 cases with 40 deaths.

Of the 173 Covid-19 infections on Sunday, 168 were tagged as new infections while five were classified as reinfections.

Eleazar said 68 of the PNP’s active Covid-19 cases are being treated in hospitals while 2,564 are being cared for in isolation centers.

Meanwhile, the number of PNP personnel vaccinated against Covid-19 has reached 4,372 as of Sunday.

“Sinovac- 2,851 and AstraZeneca – 1,521 (for a total of 4,372),” Eleazar said.

The 4,372 personnel are equivalent to 1.99 percent of the PNP’s total force.

The inoculation of the PNP front-liners started last March 1.

Around 215,297 personnel or 98.01 percent of the police force’s total population have yet to be vaccinated.

Source: Philippines News Agency