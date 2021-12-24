﻿222 Zambo HIV patients avail of PhilHealth treatment package

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has said about 222 People Living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (PLHIV) in the region have availed themselves of the agency’s treatment package this year.

Philip Cataylo of PhilHealth 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) said Thursday the agency has so far released about PHP1.7 million as each of the 222 PLHIV received a PHP7,500 treatment package.

The package covers laboratory tests, professional fees, and medicines.

Cataylo said those who availed of the treatment package were being treated at the treatment hubs of the Zamboanga City Medical Center and Corazon C. Aquino Hospital in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

HIV is the virus that carries the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

The virus attacks the immune system of the patient who becomes weak and can immediately get sick due to his/her weak immune system.

Before the patients are registered for treatment, they are counseled and tested.

If the result turns out reactive or positive, the sample will be sent to the STD-AIDS Cooperative Center Laboratory at San Lazaro Hospital for confirmatory testing.

Treatment will immediately start as prescribed by the physician.

Source: Philippines News Agency