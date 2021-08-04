﻿220 volunteers sign up for Manila’s 24/7 vaccination drive

Some 220 volunteers have signed up to join the Manila city government’s plan to hold 24/7 vaccination activities as part of its coronavirus pandemic response.

“As of 12 p.m. (Wednesday, Aug. 4), mayroon na po tayong na-recruit na 220 volunteers sa ilalim ng programang ‘Bayanihan sa Maynila’ para palakasin natin ang planong magkaroon ng 24/7 na bakunahan sa Lungsod ng Maynila (we have already recruited 220 volunteers under the ‘Bayanihan sa Maynila’ program to strengthen the city’s plan for a 24/7 vaccination),” Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) chief Julius Leonen said in a statement.

Leonen said these volunteers are from the more than 2,000 individuals who have signified interest in the program.

The volunteers include five medical doctors, nine dentists, 10 midwives, 49 nurses, 132 encoders, six post graduate interns, six pharmacists, and three medical technologists.

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso thanked those who volunteered to help their fellow Manilenyos amid the health crisis.

Since the call was for voluntary work, the participants are not expected to receive any monetary compensation from the city.

However, Leonen said all volunteers will be provided with food and snacks during the duration of the vaccination operation.

“Bukas pa rin ang programang “Bayanihan sa Maynila” sa mga magboboluntaryo na mga doctor, nurse, dentist, medical intern, pharmacist, medical technologist at iba pang medical professional (The program ‘Bayanihan sa Maynila’ is still open for interested doctors, nurses, dentists, medical interns, pharmacists, medical technologists, and other allied health professionals),” Leonen said.

Those who are interested to help the city in its 24/7 vaccination rollout may send a text message or call mobile numbers 0995-106-9524 (Globe) and 0960-604-0771 (Smart).

Source: Philippines News Agency