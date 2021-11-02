﻿21K indigents get P190.5-M med aid from PCSO in Oct.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has released over PHP190.5 million in medical assistance to a total of 21,593 eligible beneficiaries nationwide in October.

Citing the latest data released on Monday, the PCSO said the funds were released to beneficiaries through the agency’s Medical Access Program (MAP).

In Luzon, the beneficiaries include 2,833 indigents from the National Capital Region who received PHP33.5 million worth of assistance; 5,490 from Northern and Central Luzon who were given PHP52.1 million; 5,839 from the Southern Tagalog and Bicol Region who received PHP43.7 million.

In the Visayas, 3,681 individuals were provided with PHP31.1 million in medical aid while 3,750 individuals received PHP30.1 million in Mindanao.

The MAP, formerly known as the Individual Medical Assistance Program, is designed to augment the medical assistance for indigent Filipinos, particularly for hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis, and post-transplant medicines.

The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency