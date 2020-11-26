﻿21 Negrense centenarians receive cash incentives

At least 21 centenarians in Negros Occidental received cash incentives amounting to PHP100,000 each from the provincial government as a way to honor them.

On Wednesday, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson traveled south to lead the cash distribution for the 13 recipients, who are all 100 years old and above, in their respective localities in the cities of Bago, Himamaylan, and Kabankalan, and the municipalities of Hinigaran and Ilog.

Those recognized were Irene Mundo, Soledad Ortega, Adelina Failago, Concepcion Torrefranca, Felipa Billanes, Conchita Torpe, Catalina Librado, Eufronia Meneza, Segundo Maravilla, Ma. Consolatriz Alberio, Eufemia Aguilos, Alberto Paglinawan, and Victoria Salazar.

Last Friday, Lacson went to northern Negros to distribute cash incentives to eight centenarians in the cities of Escalante, Sagay, and Cadiz and towns of Manapla and E.B. Magalona.

The recipients were Adoracion Monido, Josefina Gonzaga, Encarnacion Alegado, Juan Diesma, Lilia Deocampo, Rosario Guintalaga-an, Marcela Lucareza, and Nieves Concerman.

The governor also handed out Centenarian Award certificates to all 21 recipients, in the presence of their respective family members and local officials.

“I’m happy to see Negrenses who have reached 100 years old and are still healthy,” Lacson said.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office headed by officer-in-charge Merle Garcia facilitated and validated the birth documents and identities of the centenarians.

Traditionally, the provincial government holds the awarding rites for centenarians during the commemoration of the Negros Day every Nov. 5 at the Capitol Park in this city.

This year’s event did not push through due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) quarantine restrictions.

The Negros First Centenarian Act grants a one-time cash incentive of PHP100,000 to centenarians who are residents of Negros Occidental, excluding Bacolod City, for at least three years.

Last year, the Capitol honored 33 centenarians and 31 in 2018. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency