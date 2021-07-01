﻿20K doses of Sinovac arrive in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY – The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) has shipped 20,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for the province of Negros Oriental and this capital city.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, in a virtual presser Thursday afternoon, said the fresh supply of vaccine arrived Wednesday via a Cebu Pacific domestic flight at the Dumaguete-Sibulan airport.

She said of the 20,000, half will be for the city, to be administered as second dose for individuals who were inoculated in the past weeks.

The other half will be distributed to the different local government units (LGUs) in the province, she added.

To date, the vaccination rollout is for individuals belonging to sectors A1 (healthcare workers), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities).

Meanwhile, recent recipients of the Pfizer jabs are reassured that they will receive their second dose, Estacion said.

Last weekend, the Provincial Health Office led the administration of more than 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Estacion said Gov. Roel Degamo has ordered the procurement of an ultra-cold storage facility so the province can receive Western brands of Covid vaccines that require below freezing temperatures.

Source: Philippines News Agency