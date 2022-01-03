﻿2021 ‘banner year’ for law enforcement: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said 2021 is a banner year for law enforcement as many milestones in the campaign against illegal drugs and terrorism were achieved amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Aggressive police operations and other police interventions led to the arrest of lawless elements that somehow reduced the number of crimes that they may have committed,” PNP Chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

Carlos, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Maringal” Class of 1988, assumed command of the PNP in November, replacing Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

“Naniniwala ako na sa taong ito ay naging mas masigasig ang ating mga pulis sa pagsasagawa ng operasyon kontra iligal na droga, krimen at terorismo at patuloy pa rin ang aming pagbibigay na serbisyo publiko at pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan sa susunod na taon at nalalapit na eleksyon (I believe that this year our police have become more diligent in conducting operations against illegal drugs, crime and terrorism and we will continue to provide public service and keep the peace in next year and the upcoming elections),” Carlos added.

Based on the PNP operational accomplishments from January to November 2021 recorded by the PNP Directorate for Operations showed police operations against illegal drugs for this year resulted in the arrest of 66,278 drug personalities and the confiscation of illegal drugs with an estimated Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) value of more than PHP4.65 billion, additionally, in joint operations with PDEA, more than PHP8.5 billion.

Those arrested were Chinese personalities Gao Manzhu; Hong Jianshe; Eddie Tan; and Xu Youhua on September 27 in Zambales and confiscation of PHP3.4 billion worth of shabu.

On the operation against wanted persons, the manhunt for the country’s Top Most Wanted Persons (TMWPs) resulted in the arrest of 95 personalities, four were killed and two surrendered during police operations.

Among the notable accomplishments in this campaign was the arrest of Monteson Ignacio Jr. who is wanted for homicide, frustrated murder, murder, and attempted carnapping last June 17. He has a PHP550,000 reward for his capture.

The PNP also served warrants of arrest to 69,077 other wanted persons, 405 of whom had surrendered and 122 died during police operations.

In a campaign against terrorism, the PNP figured in 96 government-initiated encounters that resulted in the neutralization of 5,487 personalities identified with terrorist groups while operatives confiscated 1,148 small arms and light weapons (SALW).

Among the notable accomplishments in this campaign were arrested Ma. Salome Crisostomo-Ujano on November 14, Ma. Loida Magpatoc on September 15, and Gavino Manaig Panganiban a.k.a. Nori/Rato/Momoy on August 6.

Ujano has an outstanding warrant of arrest for rebellion, Magpatoc has a standing warrant of arrest for murder, while Panganiban for murder and rebellion. The said rebels have a bounty of PHP5 million, PHP5.3 million, and PHP4.5 million, respectively, for their arrest.

Meanwhile, the relentless efforts to account for loose firearms resulted in the confiscation, recovery, and surrender of 25,141 SALW that resulted in the arrest of 10,503 suspects and the filing of 4,875 criminal cases in courts for violations of Republic Act No.10591.

Carlos added that the PNP is constantly striving to keep its police force highly capable, effective, and credible in order to serve every Filipino and keep our country peaceful, secure, free of illegal drugs and corruption.

Source: Philippines News Agency