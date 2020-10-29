﻿200 Kapampangans benefit from DSWD’s cash-for-work program

Some 200 indigent residents of this city have benefited from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) cash-for-work program that is currently focused on ensuring food security during the pandemic.

Project development officer of DSWD 3 (Central Luzon), Keith Richard Carpio, said the cash-for-work is a regular program of their department that provides temporary employment to displaced individuals by engaging them in preparedness, mitigation, relief, rehabilitation, or risk reduction projects and activities in their communities or evacuation centers.

This year, however, the program shifted to planting and gardening projects to help address the health crisis’ adverse effects on food production, Carpio said.

“Since nararanasan pa rin natin ang pandemiya ngayon, naging prayoridad natin sa programa ay ang hunger mitigation and food security, dahil nakita nating nahihirapan na mag-purchase ng pagkain ang mga tao at sa kanilang pagtatanim, makasisiguro tayong ligtas at sariwa ang kanilang mga kakainin (Since we continue to experience the pandemic, our priority in the program is hunger mitigation and food security because we see people having difficulty purchasing food. When they plant, we can ensure that their food is safe and fresh),” he said in an official social media post on Wednesday.

City social welfare officer, Bernadette Maniago, said they have prioritized the affected members of transport groups and some residents of barangays Alasas, Del Rosario, Malpitic, San Agustin, San Isidro, and San Pedro, who received PHP3,000 each for 10 days of work.

“Ang programa natin ay ginawa sa loob ng sampung araw kung saan ang ating target beneficiaries na tricycle drivers, public utility jeepney drivers, at household members, nakiisa sila sa pagtatayo ng community vegetable gardens (Our program was conducted over 10 days wherein our target beneficiaries – tricycle drivers, public utility jeepney drivers, and household members – built community vegetable gardens),” Maniago said.

She said the city government provided the seedlings, fertilizers, and planting and gardening tools while the harvested vegetables were shared or sold to community members.

The cash-for-work program has been implemented in the city since 2016 and has undertaken several projects on desilting waterways and widening canals, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency