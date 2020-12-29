﻿200 Blaan families in GenSan get gifts from Soccsksargen cops

Some 200 families from the Blaan tribe have received “media noche” packages from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 (Soccsksargen) in an outreach activity in a remote village here on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, PRO-12 director, personally led the “gift-giving” and “fun day” with the tribal residents during a visit to their community in Sitio Nopol, Barangay Mabuhay.

During the activity, each of the beneficiaries received assorted grocery items to augment their preparations for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Personnel of various units of PRO-12 also conducted parlor games and gave out prizes, as well as gifts, to the participating children.

In an interview with reporters, Dubria said they initiated the activity as part of their continuing effort to reach out and engage with people in the outskirt communities.

The “media noche” packages, he said, were purchased through contributions from their personnel and their partners.

Dubria said they chose Sitio Nopol as the recipient of the activity as it is one of the farthest communities from the city’s downtown area and it needs more attention in terms of government services.

“We’re here to share these blessings and show that we take to heart our motto here at the PRO-12 that we are more than our badge,” he said.

Dubria said he directed other police units in the region to intensify their engagements with community residents within their areas of responsibility.

He said these should be part of the regular activities of the provincial, city, and municipal police offices and stations.

“In order for us to attain peace and so that there will be development in our communities, there must be regular interaction among the police, the people, and the government,” Dubria said.

The outreach activity was conducted by the PRO-12 in coordination with officials of Barangay Mabuhay and the area’s tribal council.

Fulung Dan Alim, the local tribal chieftain, lauded the regional police for choosing their village as the site of the outreach activity.

“This is really huge for us. We’re looking forward to more engagements with them,” he said.

Source: Philippines News agency