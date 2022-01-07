﻿20 unvaxxed NegOcc cops submit waiver to PRO-6

A total of 20 remaining staff of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) have submitted a waiver, relinquishing their opportunity to avail of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

Data released on Thursday showed that of the 2,378 NOCPPO personnel, 2,358 or 99.2 percent have been vaccinated.

Lt. Abegael Donasco, the spokesperson of NOCPPO, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that those unvaccinated have been directed to submit a waiver to the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 (Western Visayas).

They consist of 13 personnel with co-morbidities and seven others who are either pregnant or lactating women.

Among those vaccinated, 2,063 have completed the two doses while 295 have received the first dose.

So far, 57 have availed of booster shots.

Donasco said starting Thursday, unvaccinated police officers are required to undergo reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test every 14 days at their own expense in compliance with the “no job, no vaccine” policy of the Philippine National Police.

“That’s twice a month, especially for those required to report to the provincial headquarters or to their stations,” she added.

Under Resolution 148-B of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, all establishments and employers in the public and private sector shall require their eligible employees tasked to do on-site work to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Donasco said the NOCPPO does not have any active Covid-19 case after 243 of the 245 infected have recovered while two have died.

Source: Philippines News Agency