﻿20% of E. Visayas population fully vaxxed: DOH

Some 673,961 residents in Eastern Visayas have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Oct. 21, representing 20 percent of the population in the region, the Department of Health (DOH) regional office here reported on Friday.

The number forms part of the 944,734 doses administered in six provinces and seven cities in Eastern Visayas since the start of inoculation last March this year, according to DOH.

“All priority groups, including the general population (at least 18 years old) is now covered by vaccination. We are ramping up the vaccination in Region 8 and targets to achieve the 70 percent before the year ends,” DOH regional information officer Jelyn Lopez-Malibago said in a message to reporters.

The 70 percent equates to 3.36 million residents in the region.

The DOH also reported that about 54.71 percent of the available doses have been administered or 1,479,880 out of 2,705,170 doses distributed in cities and provinces.

Of the 2,705,170 doses, 184,867 were received in Tacloban City; 203,916 in Ormoc City; 835,205 in Leyte; 111,432 in Biliran; 267,590 in Southern Leyte; 395,712 in Samar; 348,596 in Northern Samar; 324,786 in Eastern Samar; and 33,066 as buffer supply.

“The buffer is stored at the regional office. These doses are intended for local government that will run out of supply while waiting for delivery from the national government,” Malibago added.

As of October 22, Eastern Visayas has recorded 50,314 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 49,118 recoveries, 551 deaths, 645 active cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency