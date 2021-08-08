﻿20.5K violators apprehended, warned amid stricter restrictions

More than 20,000 individuals were apprehended, fined, and warned for various violations of public health and safety guidelines on the first day of implementation of the stricter quarantine classifications in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, collectively known as “NCR Plus bubble”.

The Joint Task Force (JTF) Covid Shield data released late Saturday showed that 5,781 of the 20,511 violators were sanctioned in relation to the implementation of uniform curfew hours while 14,775 violated minimum public health standards.

In the National Capital Region (NCR) that is under the most restrictive enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from Aug. 6 to 20, the JTF said 4,394 were warned, fined, and released for filing, while 2,201 underwent community service “from Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday” for curfew violation.

Laguna that is also under ECQ has logged 471 violators, while Cavite and Rizal, both under lesser modified ECQ (MECQ), have recorded 530 and 370 violators, it added.

Bulacan that was placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions has only six violators, all of them were fined.

Of the 14,755 violators of the minimum public health standard, 2,749 have been found not wearing face masks with 1,644 of them recorded in Metro Manila, while 3,229 violators, including 1,379 in NCR, were apprehended for the improper wearing of face mask.

The police also apprehended 5,649 individuals for not wearing face shield and 2,201 for the improper wearing of face shield in the NCR Plus bubble, the JTF said.

It also recorded 902 violators of physical distancing with 486 of them recorded in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, a total of 494 individuals were denied entry into the NCR Plus Bubble while 58 individuals failed to show proof that they are authorized persons outside of residence or APORs.

In a statement on Sunday, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar vowed to intensify the implementation of quarantine measures in various quarantine control points in the NCR Plus bubble as well in other high-risk areas of the country amid the increasing Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

“Muli po ay hinihingi namin ang displina at kooperasyon ng bawat mamamayan para hindi na lumala pa ang sitwasyon natin sa kasalukuyan (We again appeal for discipline and cooperation of every citizen so that our current situation would not worsen),” Eleazar said.

Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, assured that metro police personnel will serve the public to whatever extent and with utmost precaution.

The NCRPO strictly implements the curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Danao said he expects the number of violators to lessen in the coming days, saying more police personnel will be deployed to assist the public and at the same time implement health and safety protocols.

“Magtulungan po tayo at sumunod sa batas upang mapagtagumpayan ang pagkontrol sa pagkalat ng Covid-19 delta variant (Let’s work together and follow the law to overcome the spread of Covid-19 delta variant),” Danao said in a separate statement.

The PNP has set up 34 quarantine control points within the border of the region with 586 deployed personnel, and 173 law enforcement checkpoints with 2,398 assigned cops since July 31.

