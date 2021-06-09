﻿20.3K with comorbidities in Ilocos vaccinated

Some 20,311 residents of Ilocos Region with comorbidities have been inoculated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of June 6, the Department of Health regional office (DOH-1) said.

In an interview on Wednesday, DOH-CHD-1 Covid-19 focal person Dr. Rheuel Bobis said of the total number, 20,225 have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 86 have been fully immunized.

“Persons with comorbidity are those with chronic respiratory disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease,” he said.

They also include those with chronic kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease, malignancy, diabetes, obesity, chronic liver disease, neurologic disease, and immunodeficiency state, according to the DOH guidelines.

Bobis said they were asked to present a medical certificate from an attending physician, a prescription medicine from a doctor, hospital records such as discharge summary and medical abstract, and surgical records and pathology reports to prove they are part of the A3 priority list, or those with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, 78,211 frontline workers in the region have been vaccinated with the first dose while 46,384 were fully vaccinated.

Senior citizens that were immunized with the first dose totaled 73,302 while some 8,083 senior citizens were fully inoculated.

