﻿2 Zambales schools defer classes as teachers infected with Covid

Two public schools in Zambales province have deferred the reopening of limited in-person classes after some of their teachers tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement Monday, the Schools Division Office (SDO) of Zambales said the teachers who took an antigen test a day before the pilot run were from San Marcelino National High School and Baliwet Elementary School – both in the municipality of San Marcelino.

Meantime, Banawen Elementary School deferred its limited in-person class opening as their teachers are still waiting for the results of the antigen tests.

Antigen testing for personnel participating in the face-to-face classes is one of the requirements stated in the Memorandum of Agreement between the Department of Education and local government units to ensure the safety of learners.

“The Schools Division Superintendent ensures that classes will begin in these schools once the teachers and other personnel will have a negative result,” the statement read.

The remaining seven participating schools, all located in the municipality of Botolan, started with their classes.

The 61 teachers in these schools have tested negative for Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency