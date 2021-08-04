﻿2 weather disturbances enhance ‘habagat’

Two weather disturbances are enhancing the southwest monsoon (habagat) that affects most parts of the country, a weather forecaster said Wednesday.

Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the most affected is Luzon.

Monsoon rains will be experienced over the Ilocos region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.

Occasional rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of the Cordillera and Cagayan Valley regions.

Estareja said the low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and the tropical cyclone outside PAR are enhancing the “habagat”.

The LPA was last spotted 550 km. northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

“This would likely exit PAR by Thursday. However, it may develop into a weak tropical depression while exiting PAR,” Estareja said.

The tropical depression was last seen at 735 km. west of extreme northern Luzon.

“It may get closer to the Philippine boundary but has a slim chance to enter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and the Visayas will continue to experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency