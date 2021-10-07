﻿2 veteran lawmakers file COCs for reelection bid

Deputy Speaker Neptali Gonzales II on Wednesday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection as representative of the Lone District of Mandaluyong City in Congress in the next year’s elections.

Gonzales filed his COC through his chief-of-staff at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) National Capital Region (NCR) office in Manila.

Gonzales was congressman for the district during the 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 16th and the present 18th Congress.

He said providing better healthcare system and job generation for his constituents would be among his top priorities in the next Congress.

“I will relentlessly pursue the continuity of my compassionate and responsive programs to the needs of my constituents and betterment of Mandaluyong City in this time of Covid-19 pandemic,” Gonzales said.

He holds the distinction of having served as majority leader for the House of Representatives for the longest period, particularly during the 11th, 12th, 15th and 16th Congress.

“With our family’s long tradition and brand of effective, orderly and clean governance, my commitment of providing excellent public service will continue with compassion for the people,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales also served as a Mandaluyong City mayor from 2004 to 2007.

Dasmariñas City solon

Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga, Jr. is seeking reelection for another three-year term as representative of the Lone District of Dasmariñas City.

Barzaga filed his COC at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Trece Martires office on Wednesday.

Barzaga said among his priorities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is to continue the delivery of an improved healthcare system, promote peace and order, and generate more jobs.

“I am committed to continue serving my district through our compassionate projects. We have to further improve our healthcare programs to fight the pandemic and immediately respond to the needs of my constituents, including livelihood projects,” Barzaga said.

Barzaga currently chairs the House committee on natural resource and serves as the president of the National Unity Party.

Before being elected as congressman, Barzaga served as mayor of Dasmariñas City from 2016 to 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency