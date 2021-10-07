﻿2-time NBA champ Pau Gasol ends career

Spanish legend Pau Gasol announced his retirement Tuesday from basketball at the age of 41.

Gasol began his career with Barcelona in 1998 before moving to the NBA in 2001 to play for the Memphis Grizzlies.

He later moved to the Los Angeles Lakers and won two NBA titles with the storied franchise in 2009 and 2010.

The six-time All-Star also played for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Milwaukee Bucks during his 19-year NBA career.

The Spanish center rejoined Barcelona in March, helping his boyhood club win the Spanish league title.

A Gasol-led Spain won Olympic silver at the 2008 and 2012 Games in addition to bronze at the 2016 Games.

He was also part of the Spanish squad that won gold medals at the 2006 FIBA World Championship and the 2009, 2011, and 2015 EuroBasket tournaments.

Source: Philippines News Agency