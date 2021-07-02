﻿2 target-listed pushers slain in SoCot

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Two target-listed drug pushers were killed in an encounter with police operatives in a village in Polomolok town, South Cotabato province on Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Redin Cuevas, investigation unit chief of Polomolok police, said Friday suspects Orly and Jay-Ar Abpit were slain in a brief firefight after resisting arrest during a buy-bust in Purok Hechanova, Barangay Poblacion around 12:45 p.m.

He said an undercover operative was able to buy a sachet of suspected shabu worth PHP1,000 from the suspects.

During the transaction, he said the suspects noticed the presence of the other operatives and tried to flee on a tricycle.

He said the two, who are first cousins, opened fire at the operating team, prompting them to retaliate.

“They were fatally wounded in the encounter and declared dead upon arrival at the municipal hospital,” Cuevas said in a report.

Recovered from the suspects were the PHP1,000 marked money, a caliber .357 pistol with live bullets, and a caliber .38 handgun.

Cuevas said the suspects, who were residents of Barangay Sumbakil, were known drug pushers and included in the town’s inter-agency drug information database

Source: Philippines News Agency