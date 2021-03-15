﻿2 suspects yield P525-K shabu in Bacolod buy-bust

Two persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by joint police operatives in Purok Kagaykay, Barangay 2 here on Saturday night.

A report released by Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) on Sunday identified the suspects as Mark Dayon, 29, a high-value individual, and Conilyn Rose Chavez, 27, a street level individual, both residents of the area.

Dayon was also arrested and detained for illegal drugs in 2019, but was released last year after entering into a plea bargain agreement.

At around 8:35 p.m., an undercover policeman was able to purchase a sachet of suspected shabu from the suspects, which led to their arrest by personnel of Police Regional Office-Western Visayas Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU-6), City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), and Police Station 2.

Operatives seized 15 sachets of shabu weighing 75 grams with an estimated value of PHP525,000.

Lt. Glen Soliman, team leader of RPDEU-6, said in a radio interview that Chavez is believed to be a custodian of illegal drug supply, and along with Dayon, was placed under surveillance for about two weeks before the operation.

She might still have a communication with her father, who is jailed at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City also for illegal drugs, he added.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being readied against the two suspects, who are now detained at Police Station 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency