﻿2 suspects nabbed; P160-K marijuana seized in N. Ecija

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested and some PHP160,000 worth of dried marijuana were seized during a buy-bust in Nueva Ecija on Tuesday.

Col. Jaime Santos, acting director of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, said elements of the San Leonardo Municipal Police Station launched the operation in Barangay Diversion, San Leonardo town that resulted in the arrest of Garry Nagaño, 33, of Barangay Bagong Silang in Talavera; and Alex Benigno, 30, of Barangay Linglingay, Science City of Muñoz, both in Nueva Ecija.

Santos said confiscated from the two suspects were a small plastic sachet containing dried marijuana leaves and four bricks of dried marijuana leaves weighing approximately 2.97 kilograms with a total estimated street value of PHP160,000, and PHP500 marked money.

The suspects will be charged with the violations of Section 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency